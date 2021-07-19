Traveling dance instructor teaches Bismarck students new moves

A traveling dance instructor from Wood Bridge, Minnesota, is paying a visit to students in Bismarck this week to help them sharpen their skills at the DanceWorX Studio.

Zach Manske, a Minnesota native, spends his summers traveling and teaching dance at studios in neighboring states.

He visits Bismarck once a year.

During his visit, students learn about competition dance, modern dance and other choreographed movements.

“They’re learning technique, they’re doing ballet which is right now after this. We’ll take a really nice ballet class to work on their foundation, but we’re also doing contemporary right after that,” said Manske.

Students are excited about the opportunity to learn from a professional and have five days to learn all of the new moves.

