Traveling film festival about women heads to Minot

A film festival highlighting women is coming to the area this weekend and will serve as a fundraiser for a local organization.

Project BEE will host its second annual LunaFest on Saturday.

They partnered with Minot State University and it will be set up like at Drive-In at the Dome.

LunaFest was created by Luna, the nutritional bar company, and there will be seven short films shown that were made by women about women’s issues.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for Project BEE’s Emergency Shelter program.

Development Director Allie Walsh says she’s excited about the event because it’s a great fundraiser that gets the community involved.

“They took this mission to fuel bodies and they transitioned it to fuel ambitions,” said Walsh. “We like highlighting what women do in our communities and that’s not just Minot, that’s around the country, around the world. But, in addition to that, it’s great to have a fundraiser that is an event so people from the community can get together and enjoy it together.”

The movie festival will be at 7 p.m.

If you would like to buy tickets to the festival, click here.