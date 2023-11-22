MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Travelers are on the move on Wednesday, and the hustle and bustle won’t stop for the next few days.

Minot Airport is ready for the influx of passengers, even with Allegiant adding a new destination to Orlando/Sanford on Wednesday.

The airport is currently seeing a quiet before the storm, with a few airlines scheduled to take off Wednesday evening. So far, everything has been on-time and Thursday is looking to be a good day to travel as well. From east to west, families in Minot and the surrounding area are ready to celebrate the holiday with loved ones.

“We’re traveling to Wausau, Wisconsin to visit our daughter and her family there. We’re hoping to see some grandchildren, who will be home for the weekend there,” said Lynn Brady, a local traveler.

So far, there are no alerts at this time, and the lines have not been too long at the airports across North Dakota, but airport officials say to still get to the airports earlier than usual just in case.