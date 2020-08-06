‘Treasures’ Facebook page created to help those in need for free in Williston

If you’re looking to get rid of a few items, the power is now just a click away.

Clothing, furniture and other house or personal items can be found and collected on a newly created Facebook page called Treasures.

Everything on the page is completely free and up for grabs for anyone in need.

The woman who created it tells KX News she created the idea in the midst of the pandemic as a way to help anyone who may be down and out.

“It really helps out the people in Williston that need things that don’t have a way or means to get them,” Caroline Rosenburg said.

More than 1,000 people are now active on the page and Rosenburg says there’s always room for more.