Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Mingle

With Christmas right around the corner, the city of Bismarck kicked off the season with a tree lighting ceremony and holiday mingle.

For the first time in Peace Park, a Christmas tree was lit. About 300 community members from the capital city, surrounding towns, came for the experience.

After the lighting, people went to the event center for a mingle with games, food, and entertainment.

The event was put on by the Dakota West Arts Council to create Bismarck’s first-ever capital city Christmas celebration.

Organizers say this is a great way to bring the community together.

“It’s the spirit of the holiday that we felt was a perfect time to do that. But we want everybody to get on board to help build this event in the Bismarck area. We want them to make it better year after year by adding their own part to this that we can put as part of our calendar,” said Eileen Walsh, Dakota West Arts Council.

The tree will be lit every day from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. through December.