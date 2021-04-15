Treehouse at ND Heritage Center reopens after lengthy COVID shutdown

In an announcement long awaited by North Dakota young people and North Dakotans young at heart, the Treehouse at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum has reopened.

Ask any parent with a kid who’s familiar with the popular playland — this is big news.

The Treehouse is a free, indoor play area for kids at the Heritage Center, featuring a slide and numerous play stations.

It was closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But today, on the Heritage Center and Museum’s Facebook page, came the exciting news: “With extra cleaning protocols in place, The Treehouse is now open. We look forward to seeing our young visitors in this area again!” read the post.

The North Dakota Heritage Center & Museum is open Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.