MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Trees play a big role in North Dakota, they are used for windbreaks, tree farming, and creating a livable space for our crops.

But trees can become threatened with pests, diseases, and weather without tree owners even knowing.

That’s why the Ward County NDSU Extension Center is holding a “Trees in Trouble” workshop on Friday.

Participants will take an interactive tour of common tree issues, and discover the causes of various tree ailments happening in our backyard.

Officials will learn how to prevent future tree problems, and if their trees are sick, they will learn which treatments work for each issue.

“Knowing how to take care of your tree or recognize when your tree is in need of some sort of assistance is helpful to increase the longevity of your trees and increase the health of them overall,” said the Horticulture Agent at the Ward County NDSU Extension Center, Emily How.

The workshop begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the NDSU Research Center in Minot.

It is free to the public and there will be prizes as well.