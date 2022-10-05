MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — For the second year, Tri-Energy Cooperative is providing money to area school foundations through their Gallons of Gratitude Program.

According to a news release, the program ensures that a portion of every fill-up at Cenex-branded fuel stations can be used to help offset the out-of-pocket expenses that educators often spend to enhance their classrooms.

Last month, the Mandan Public Schools Foundation for Education received more than $37K for the 2022-23 school year.

Teachers and educators in the Mandan, Bismarck, and Dickinson public school systems are eligible to order up to $140 in approved supplies.

“We feel extremely grateful for this partnership with Tri-Energy Cooperative. MPS teachers have been so excited to receive extra dollars to use in their classrooms, and it’s been fun to see what each of them have done with the money,” said Janelle Heinsohn, foundation development director for the MPS Foundation for Education.

The Gallons of Gratitude program started in the fall of 2021 and was well received by Mandan teachers.

Custer Elementary Kindergarten teacher Jessica Albrecht said, “Getting the Gallons of Gratitude funding means a lot because it means we can get things for our classroom that we might not be able to get otherwise. It helps so teachers don’t have to pay for things out of their own pockets.”