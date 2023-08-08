BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Public School system is welcoming 140 new teachers this fall, who are all currently going through the orientation process — but this year, they’re also learning about a local business giving back to the educators in our state.

For every gallon of gas sold in Bismarck area C-stores, Tri-Energy Cooperative gives two cents to the Bismarck Public School system.

This year, the total donation amounts to over $117,000 — which will help the teachers provide more experiences for their kids. This stipend is larger for the new teachers being trained, in order to provide them with enough funding to properly set up their classroom.

“The Gallons of Gratitude program was implemented by Tri-Energy Cooperative’s willingness to help and assist with our teachers in the community,” said BPS’s Development Director Stacey Lang. “They see all the needs that are there, and they want to be able to help — they know that the teachers are doing amazing work.”

The donation program helps create memories for the teachers and students involved — but also for the people at Tri-Energy as well.

“It’s great hearing the stories,” said Tri-Energy Cooperative CEO Jeremy Barth. “We hear back from the teachers what they spend the money on — a lot of the stuff they wouldn’t be able to do without the money — so, it’s really great to hear the feedback from the teachers themselves.”

In the three years that Gallons of Gratitude has been around, they have already donated over $500,000 to North Dakota public schools.