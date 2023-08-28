BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The trial for Jesse Taylor Jr., the 16-year-old being charged with the murder of 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield, is now underway.

According to the prosecutor’s opening statements, on September 23, 2022, Taylor and Thunder Shield were both staying at the Motel 6 in Bismarck, where they got into a fight.

Witnesses say Taylor fired several gunshots, four of which hit Thunder Shield, and one of which grazed the leg of a bystander. Thunder Shield’s autopsy report states that he had drugs and alcohol in his system, but died from being shot in the chest.

Police searched Taylor’s mother’s room and tracked Taylor to a home in Warren, Minnesota, where investigators arrested him later that day.

The gun that Taylor used was found on September 27, 2022, after being found and reported by a man who was geocaching in Jaycee Park in Bismarck.

In the opening statements, Taylor’s attorney said Taylor acted in self-defense.

The trial will continue August 29 and at least 10 people are expected to testify. The prosecutor anticipates that the surveillance video from the motel cameras will be shown later in the trial.