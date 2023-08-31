BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — August 31 is the fourth day of the trial for Jesse Taylor Jr., the 16-year-old who police say killed 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield last September at the Motel 6 in Bismarck.

On Thursday, the courtroom heard from multiple witnesses — two being Taylor’s mother and aunt. They were both present at the Motel 6 during the murder and recounted what they remembered from the incident.

“I just kept asking where my son was,” said Taylor’s mother, Tara Papasodora.

“You didn’t know where Jesse was at that time?” asked examiners.

“No, I did not,” Papasodora answered.

“Did you know that Maurice had been shot right by the pool at that time?” continued examiners.

“No, I did not,” said Papasodora.

The courtroom also heard from the forensic examiner who examined Thunder Shield after his death and said that Thunder Shield had fatal injuries sustained from four bullets.

Thunder Shield’s toxicology report states that he had meth, fentanyl, marijuana, and alcohol in his system when he died. According to the forensic examiner, it is unclear how long the drugs were in his system, but his blood alcohol content was over the legal limit of .08.

Taylor’s aunt witnessed the altercation between Taylor and Thunder Shield, and she says she feared for Taylor’s safety.

“Were you worried if things got physical that Maurice would have an overwhelming physical advantage?” asked examiners.

“Yes,” responded Taylor’s aunt.

“Based on the way Maurice was conducting himself, you were very worried it might get physical?” asked examiners.

“Right,” said Taylor’s aunt.

Video footage from the Motel 6 showing events leading up to and following the murder was also presented.

Additionally, the courtroom saw footage of Taylor’s mother and aunt at a nearby gas station before they left for Minnesota with Taylor in the truck with them.

The trial is expected to continue until September 8.