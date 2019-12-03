Trial for Man Accused of Murdering Four People Moved Back 6 Months

According to court documents, the trial of a man accused of killing four people in Mandan is being moved back 6 months.

Chad Isaak is the suspect in the April murders of four employees at RJR Maintenance and Management.

His trial was supposed to be in March of 2020 but has since been pushed back to a 10-day trial in September of 2020.

Isaak’s attorneys have several motions on the table to suppress evidence and another motion to move the trial outside of Morton County.

Those will be heard in early January.

