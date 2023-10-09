LINTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A trial date is set for the teacher accused of stealing more than $2,000 from a Linton school fundraiser.

The preliminary hearing was held Monday for Jay Schmaltz, who is facing a felony theft charge that could end up putting him behind bars for five years.

According to the affidavit, Schmaltz was in charge of the pizza fundraiser last school year. When it came time for Schmaltz to turn over the money, he turned in $6,414 in checks and no cash.

Documents state, that when questioned by the school’s business manager, Schmaltz says he lost the $719 that the fundraiser had in cash, and then disposed of the financial documents for the fundraiser.

After investigating, the business manager says the pizza company confirmed there was more than a $2,000 difference in the fundraising sales and the money Schmaltz turned in.

A final dispositional conference is set for October 20. And the trial is set for October 26.