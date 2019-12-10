Tribal College gets big grant

NEW TOWN — One college just got a big grant and has even bigger plans for the money.

The Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College was awarded $144,000 through a USDA grant for tribal colleges.

The school will use the money to build a One-Stop Student Services area. Any unused portion of the college will be renovated into new offices and student meeting space. We spoke with the president and she said the new facility is much needed.

“It’s a little bit spread out. Our floor plan is a little bit older and we kind of have to accommodate and do the best that we can and we’re hoping this will make things a lot easier for not just our students but also our staff,” said Dr. Twyla Baker, President of NHS College.

She said by next Fall they hope to have the project complete. Turtle Mountain Community College also received a grant for $137,000.

