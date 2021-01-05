Tribal leaders ask for more state funding during Tribal Affairs address

During the Tribal Affairs address at the Capitol on Tuesday, tribal leaders spoke about what they feel are the biggest problems concerning tribal communities: Substance abuse, crime and poverty.

They say that help from the state would improve living conditions throughout tribal lands.

Leaders are asking for more funding for housing, education, roads, law enforcement, irrigation and gas capture.

“We need you to demand support to your fellow representatives. That they help tribes as well. They listen to you. They represent you as well as us, and so your advocacy is very important,” said Tribal Chairman Mark Fox.

The five tribal nations contribute over $3 billion to the state economy every year.