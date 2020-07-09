Tribal leaders look ahead to the general election

Overall, MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox says the June election went as he expected it to.

He says his staff’s data shows a little over 2,000 tribal members voted. But, even without an exact count, Chairman Fox says the numbers are low.

He says part of the problem was the mail-in process. Chairman Fox also says not having a physical polling location deterred a lot of members.

“We did expect that. When the state came forward and asked us would the tribe object to us having a vote-by-mail for the primaries in June, and we discussed as a council, we said, ‘You know, right now, we’re not going to object to that, we’re not going to raise as much concern as we probably could’. But we are definitely going to be focused on what’s going to occur in November,” he elaborated.

Chairman Fox says that means making sure all members have an ID with a physical address, and pushing the state to have some polling locations open.