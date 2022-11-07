BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Native Inc. had to cancel its Tribal Panel today, which was set to honor Native American Heritage Month, due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The panel would have been held at the Native, Inc. Community Development Corporation located on East Thayer Avenue.

They are currently planning to reschedule the event and hope to have the new date set soon for the end of the month.

Lunch will be provided along with transportation for Mandan and Bismarck high school students.

Attendees do have to pre-register for the event, however those who cannot attend in person may attend via webinar.

