BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Tribal Leaders Summit carries on through this weekend, and they’re discussing problems and resolutions within the tribes.

People joined from across our nation and North Dakota to empower and create unity among our native communities. Some issues include healthcare, education, culture, and economic development.

Every year for the past 26 years, the days after Labor Day is dedicated to bringing awareness to problems facing in our tribal communities.

Among the discussion, tribal leaders would appoint new laws to help solve some of those issues, but now, they’re doing something a bit different.

“It has evolved more into gathering people for federal partners, state partners, and our tribal partners around our Indian Country,” said Sheri Becker, the marketing coordinator at the summit.

And organizers say after a year of planning, they’re proud to say this year was a greater turnout than last year.

“Having the committee to plan everything does help. All those voices get together in the room so that we can get more comprehensive deals coming in and get just a lot of knowledge from all kinds of different areas of departments on campus,” said Becker.

According to nps.gov, losing Indian lands in history resulted in a loss of cultural identity. Without their lands, nations lost their identities and their purpose, which is why some may say the native culture is dying. This is just one of the issues that will be discussed throughout the summit.

Brickman House, a Native American at the summit, says he has a suggestion on how the indigenous can save their humanity.

“I do believe that the culture is starting to slip away with the integration of the technological systems, and the new age that’s coming. As far as young people, we still have to be able to listen

and understand our elders and be able to appreciate the wisdom. They’re not going to be around much longer,” said Brickman House.

Right now, the conference has completed its pre-conferences, which were free and open to the public to help gain more exposure.

Now, they will dig deeper into the issues, and this will start on Thursday and go on through the weekend.