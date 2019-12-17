Tribal Taxation Committee focusing on reservation road travel conditions

Following a fatal flash flood this past summer at the Standing Rock Reservation, fixing North Dakota’s broken system of tribal roads was one of the main topics of a committee meeting today involving North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Testimony during a meeting of the North Dakota Tribal Taxation Committee focused on numerous items relating to roads that travel through reservations.

Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Mike Faith said figuring out who maintains what road is a multi-jurisdictional nightmare, and that many roads are suffering from a lack of gravel and poor culverts.

MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox said many roads around Fort Berthold can’t support all of the oil and gas traffic.

The condition of tribal roads has come under fire since the collapse of a culvert which, in turn, caused a road to collapse on the Standing Rock Reservation back in July, killing three people.

We spoke with the new head of the North Dakota Department of Transportation about their goals relating to tribal roads.

“It is critical to their quality of life, to their community health to their community development and it’s really, really important that we get out there and better understand the transportation needs of our tribal nations,” said William Panos, director of the NDDOT.

Panos said he plans to personally visit each reservation in the coming months to better identify each reservation’s most pressing road needs.