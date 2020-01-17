Tribe members discuss best practices to clean up oil spills

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, photo a pump jack operates in an oil field in the Permian Basin in Texas. The world may be heading into an oversupply of oil, and that possibility is hanging over members of the OPEC cartel, which will meet later this week to decide whether to further cut production to boost prices. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP, File)

(AP) — Tribal members at a Bismarck conference have discussed oilfield best practices, including how to clean up oil spills using microorganisms.

The oilfield service company, Chief Oilfield Services, wants to train more tribal members in the technique.

The microorganisms will latch onto the oil and secrete an enzyme that will break the oil down into a fatty acid. In water, the fatty acid becomes food for fish.

Tribal members also discussed preparing for a potential spill from the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Plans for a spill response training exercise could take place this summer.