Tribe members discuss best practices to clean up oil spills

(AP) — Tribal members at a Bismarck conference have discussed oilfield best practices, including how to clean up oil spills using microorganisms.
The oilfield service company, Chief Oilfield Services, wants to train more tribal members in the technique.
The microorganisms will latch onto the oil and secrete an enzyme that will break the oil down into a fatty acid. In water, the fatty acid becomes food for fish.
Tribal members also discussed preparing for a potential spill from the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Plans for a spill response training exercise could take place this summer.