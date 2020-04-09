Tribes dance online during shutdown

Powwows across the country have been canceled, leaving tribal citizens with no way to showcase their dancing. We talked to one woman who says tribes are taking their culture online during the pandemic.

Natika Bears Tail is from the MHA Nation. She says she and her daughter danced to help people heal and give hope to those who feel anxiety right now. Native American dancing is about honoring the past, the elders and healing. It’s usually performed in front of people. But now, tribes are dancing online…individually…through a Facebook group called Quarantine Dance Specials.

“Really truly this page has been amazing because that’s what we can do now, just watch all these videos of all our friends. People we know and watch them dance and it’s fun to see everybody’s individual style. It’s different than going to a regular powwow,” said Bears Tail.

Bears Tail says this was her first time dancing in years. She says it was the perfect time to bring people together and give them happiness even if just for a moment.

She says she’s all about giving people a reason to smile. She does this through dance and her blog Phlox Lifestyle.