Tribes file agreement resolving North Dakota voter ID suit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes have filed an agreement with North Dakota resolving a lawsuit over requiring residents of reservations to provide a street address when voting.

Native Americans argued the requirement under the state’s voter ID law was a form of voter suppression since street addresses are not always evident on reservations. State officials argued that not requiring street addresses could lead to voter fraud and people voting in the wrong district.

North Dakota reached the proposed settlement with the Spirit Lake Nation and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in February.

The consent decree will be in force for the statewide primary on June 9.