Trick-or-Treat Safety Tips

Halloween is tomorrow, and whether you plan to trick-or-treat in your own neighborhood or go to a community event, you might want to plan ahead.

Making sure streets are lit, walking on sidewalks and looking for cars are all important, but you might not think to ask– are there any sexual predators on your candy collection route?

In Ward County alone, there are 103 sex offenders registered, and law enforcement is advising you to be on the lookout.

“It’s important to not only map out your route but to have supervision at all times. Young children obviously should be supervised by an adult and teenagers if they are going out there, going door to door on their own,” said Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed.

He also said offenders are required to have their porch lights off, to let people know they are not participating.

