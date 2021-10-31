Trick or Treaters head to Governor’s Residence for Halloween

Trick-or-treaters were welcomed at the North Dakota Governor’s Residence Sunday, a tradition that was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Kids not only went away with some candy but a little more knowledge about the state’s Department of Transportation

“Last year I really didn’t really have a costume because it was too late and now, I just decided to see whatever looked the coolest,” Trick-or-Treater Brady Hatzenbuler said.

“My whole family dressed up as Star Wars, so I wanted to do something that fit in,” Trick-or-Treater Devin Nelson said.

Children and their families are dressing up for Halloween at the Governor’s Residence to give one final scare for the year while participating in trick or treating at the residence.

“My oldest Katie is dressed up as Hermione from Harry Potter. My six-year-old Ava is SpongeBob, and my four-year-old Emily is a police officer,” Bismarck parent Melanie Bruestle said.

Emily said picking out her uniforms comes from an appreciation of first responders.

“I like police officers and firefighters,” Trick-or-Treater Emily Bruestle said.

This year’s theme is centered around the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Trick or treaters were allowed to interact with workers and even sign their autographs on equipment.

“Once you tell them you’d like to do a transportation-themed Halloween party, they’re all over it,” Department of Transportation Director Bill Panos said.

Filling bags with treats was exciting for most; everyone had their own favorite candy preference.

“Mines would be Almond Joy,” Panos said.

“Candy corn was my favorite and I think this year with the DOT theme, we’re going to say candy cone,” Gov. Doug Burum said.

That’s not the only treat, children had the opportunity to meet Gov. Doug Burgum and have their pictures taken.

“We love hosting all these fabulous families, and young children’s parents, and grandparents all coming out on a great North Dakota day here at the Governor’s residence,” Burgum said.

Every year, a state Department chosen by the governor has the opportunity to dress up as themselves while promoting what they do for the state.

“We have great state employees here for the state of North Dakota, and records amounts of road construction going on, and we appreciate everybody that’s driving safely when they’re in construction zones,” Burgum said.

About 800 participants showed up at the governor’s residence for this year’s Halloween event.