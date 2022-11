BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s Halloween, and Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum welcomed trick-or-treaters at the Governor’s Residence, continuing a long-standing tradition.

Kids were able to grab some candy and even take a picture with the First Couple, but that’s not all.

Also at the event were the North Dakota National Guard and the Department of Emergency Services. Kids got a chance to interact with different kinds of equipment such as the Avenger.