BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we know, Halloween is Tuesday — which means that children will soon be out and about trick-or-treating, fortunately, for those concerned, the Bismarck Police Department has several pieces of advice to help keep families safe.

Families are encouraged to travel together and not let children go off on their own and to

only trick-or-treat at the homes of familiar neighbors or families. Those who intend to cross streets should also wear reflective clothing or carry lights.

Officer Clint Fuller with the BPD notes says drivers need to be more aware than normal while out on the roads.

“For drivers,” he stated, “you know there’s going to be a lot of kids running around and they’re not always focused on cars. Take extra precautions when driving through neighborhoods. Just slow down a little bit and be wary of kids running around.”

In honor of the season, the Bismarck Police Department is also inviting the public to their trunk or treat event, which lasts until 7 p.m. Monday at the Kirkwood Mall. Fuller says that the space will be warm, and they are waiting and ready, with lots of treats to pass out.