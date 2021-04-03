Trinity Cancer Care Center in Minot receives new equipment

A new piece of equipment is giving patients at the Trinity Cancer Care Center in Minot improved access to advanced radiation therapy.

The center finished installation of its second Varian True-Beam linear accelerator in January.

Unlike the old accelerator, the new one includes updated features that improve an oncologist’s ability to precisely target cancerous tumors without affecting healthy tissue.

KX News spoke to a couple of oncologists who say adding a second system will also help with their increased patient intake.

They say on average they’re seeing 20-50 people seeking treatment daily.

“Trinity has made a sizeable investment in not only the cancer center, but in the community for the short term treatment and the long term treatment,” Michael Grant said.

“Furthermore existing patients will have a wider range of available treatment times thereby minimizing disruptions that cancer patients may have on their day-to-day daily schedules,” Joon Lee said.

The two say the old accelerator will soon be updated to match the new accelerator’s features.