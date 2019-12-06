Trinity Exceeds Donation Expectations

Local News

In November, Trinity Health in Minot and Horn of Plenty began their 8th annual Turkey Drive.

They’re collecting money from the community members and businesses with a goal to reach $10,000.

After a month of collecting they’ve exceeded their expectations by nearly 2,000. This weekend, they’ll begin purchasing turkeys and non-perishable items to be distributed ensuring families in need have a hot meal this holiday season.

“We’re just very grateful in the role we can play in this. It’s a very large effort in the community with Horn of Plenty, KHRT, other corporate sponsors, other individuals and we’re just thankful for the opportunity and thank you to all who helped us to achieve the goals.” says Al Evon, Foundation Director, Trinity Health .

