Trinity FirstCare Walk-In Clinic implementing call-first policy

Trinity Health has implemented a call-first policy at FirstCare Walk-In Clinic, temporarily suspending its walk-in concept.

The appointment-only policy is in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Dakota Department of Health to help prevent community spread of COVID-19.

Patients who wish to be seen by a FirstCare provider must call the clinic ahead of time at 701-857-7817. If a visit is required, they will be scheduled for an appointment, most likely the same day.

Thomas Warsocki, FACHE, Vice President of Physician Services, says the call-first policy is in effect until further notice and is part of Trinity Health’s evolving strategy to adopt best practices against the virus.

“Patients seeking same-day appointments should call our FirstCare Clinic – calling allows us to screen patients for coronavirus symptoms and prepare for their visit so we are ready to receive them using appropriate infection control practices,” Warsocki said.

Also taking effect, other clinic patients and those accompanying them are being screened for respiratory illness at all Trinity Health clinics, and building access is limited to a single point of entry.