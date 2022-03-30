Trinity Health is celebrating a centennial of service and wants to get the community involved.

Every Monday starting next week, people will have the chance to participate in a selfie scavenger hunt around Minot.

Trinity Health will then enter those who submit the right photos in a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card.

Another important thing that’s coming up is the opening of Trinity Health’s new campus.

“While we’re also celebrating our centennial, we’re also in the year leading up to the opening of our new campus,” said Trinity Marketing Specialist Jordan Schmitt. “So that’s what a lot of these activities are geared for, celebrating the past and also celebrating the future.”

Scavenger Hunt clues will be posted on Facebook, and photos can be emailed to foundit@trinityhealth.org.

People are also encouraged to visit Trinity’s website to share stories and memories about the past or to thank a Trinity worker.