MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s a lot to learn when it comes to being able to save a life but there are classes that can help.

The new session for Trinity Health’s Emergency Medical Technician class will take place starting on Thursday, January 4.

Before you start this class, you must have secured a Basic Life Support (BLS) for healthcare providers certification and you must have a high school diploma or GED.

For the BLS prerequisites, you can go to Trinity Riverside as they offer the courses they would need. This class is $1,500 and those who sign up will get hands-on training with various types of equipment that they’ll use in the field.

“We use Life Pack 15 which is a monitored defibrillator with cardiac capabilities that takes your vitals and whatnot. We have a Lucas device which is a CPR device. We work with IVs, we work with AEDS,” said Jordan Rabe, the EMT program coordinator.

Rabe says at the beginning they go over the basic life support things such as,

“Proper ventilation techniques, good chest compression techniques, then we kind of move into the more medical side of things so giving people albuterol treatment for respiratory issues, learn how to maintain an IV for like long-distance transports,” said Rabe.

Not only do they teach you how to save a life, but they also have advice on the tests EMTs have to take.

“So in this class, we go into depth pretty much on all the skills and the testing. So testing for NREMT, it is a very difficult test. We also try to teach our students ways to take the test that will make them successful. How to read the questions, how to read the answers, eliminate a couple and there is going to be more than one right answer and you are just going to have pick which one is more right,” said Jennifer Deeter, flight team member and instructor at Trinity Education.

Instructors add something different about North Dakota is that you don’t have to learn these skills after you get a job.

“In our class, we teach a number of enhanced skills in other states you would have to get after you were certified when you got hired on a job. Some of those would be epi administration for allergic reactions, a Narcan administration. Intranasally. We do IV maintenance. We do CPAP. CPAP is a big skill too. It is something that when somebody is in respiratory distress we can have them try out this machine. It has eliminated a lot of intubations that have been needed. So it is a huge skill for an EMT to possess,” said Deeter.

But whether or not you plan on becoming an EMT, instructors say you can apply what you learn in this class to your everyday life.

Deeter says getting your EMT certification is a great way to get into the medical field.

But you can’t just sign up for these there are a number of things you have to do first such as getting some certifications.