Trinity Health first in region to start performing robotic knee surgery

This week, the region’s first total knee replacement using robotic technology was performed by orthopedic surgeons at Trinity Health in Minot.

The ROSA, or robotic surgical assistant, uses sensors and a camera to know exactly where the knee is — much like a GPS.

Even if the knee moves a millimeter, the robot alerts the surgeon so they can adjust accordingly.

Although surgeons at Trinity want to make it clear that the robot does not operate on its own, they say it does help provide more accuracy and precision in the operating room.

“With the new designs, the new technology, the robotics, that’s really where a lot of these are going to so we’re in a really dynamic field where things are moving constantly. I think around the nation, in general, there’s a lot more robotics that are going in,” orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brent Knudson said.

Knudson and his colleagues estimate between 200 and 300 of these surgeries are completed a year.