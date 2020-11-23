Trinity Health Foundation teams up with radio station for 9th annual Horn of Plenty

The Trinity Health Foundation has teamed up with a local radio station for its 9th annual turkey drive.

Trinity and KHRT came together for the Horn of Plenty, to provide a thanksgiving meal and groceries to nominated families in need in the region.

Over the past three years, the drive has provided these items for nearly a thousand families.

The Director of the Trinity Health Foundation acknowledges that due to the pandemic, people may be in need now more than ever.

“Health and wellness is very important for everyone in the region especially during a pandemic and the more that we can get them the food they need the better they’re going to be,” Director of the Trinity Health Foundation Al Evon said.

The drive goes until December 1, to learn how to participate click HERE.