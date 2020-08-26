Trinity Health has seen an increase in COVID-19 patients but is not at capacity

The Minot area has also seen an increase in COVID-19 patients, according to Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan.

That was among several topics of discussion at the city of Minot COVID-19 press conference held Tuesday.

Schwan says Trinity Health saw between one and two COVID patients nearly six months ago. But, over the last couple of months, the pace picked up, and on a given day, has around 10 positive patients.

Plus, over the past week, the number jumped up to 16 COVID-positive patients.

He added that the hospital is not full or overflowing with patients. However, Schwan says the hospital’s capacity isn’t determined by the number of beds, it goes by the number of staff on hand.

“We are at capacity in certain areas today, and we’ll gain capacity tomorrow in some areas and we’ll get shorter capacity, less capacity in other areas. That’s just the nature of the hospital across the state and across the nation, so that’s not new,” Schwan said.

There have been 64 total COVID patients seen at Trinity. The hospital has 18 ventilators and five are being used right now.