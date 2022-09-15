MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Families experiencing pregnancy and infant loss in the last two years had the chance to honor their children’s lives.

Trinity Health held an infant bereavement and remembrance ceremony at a chapel in the Rosehill Cemetery.

The ceremony was open to the public and there was a blessing and words of encouragement from local clergy.

The purpose was to offer a safe place to allow grief, reflection, and healing.

“Grief is something that stays long. Some people, people grieve differently. So in order to help them grieve, we kind of provide the platform. They support each other and then the hospital also supports them,” said Father Sylvester, the pastoral care director at Trinity Health.

The ceremony was made possible through the collaboration of Thomas Family Funeral Home, Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Rosehill Cemetery, Jack Monument, Flower Central, and the City of Minot.