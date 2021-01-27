Trinity Health in Minot opens outpatient infusion clinic with new treatment option

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have a new treatment option in Minot.

Trinity Health has opened an outpatient infusion clinic for administering Bamlanivimab, or BAM.

COVID-19 positive individuals 12 and older with mild to moderate symptoms and weigh at least 88 pounds are eligible for treatment.

The clinic’s medical director tells us the hope with this clinic is to keep people from having to stay in the hospital.

“The last data that I saw, more than 500 doses have been infused in the state, and out of all those only about 1-1.5% required hospitalization,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe, Infectious Disease Specialist.

The infusion clinic is located at Trinity Health East Ridge and accepts referrals from providers across the region.