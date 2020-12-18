Coronavirus
Trinity Health in Minot receives first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Minot today.

250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered to Trinity Health. When the vaccines arrived, they didn’t immediately go into the ultracold freezer that is said to be required.

The director of pharmacy says there is an alternative on how the Pfizer vaccine can be stored.

“They said that once you break the box, the original box, that contains 975 doses. Then the thawing process begins. And as they deliver the shipment to the various facilities, then they would only be able to store the vaccine in the refrigerator at that time,” said Trinity Director of Pharmacy, Carolyn Seehafer.

There are 1,000 employees at Trinity that will be vaccinated in the first round. They expect to receive 250 more vaccines on Monday.

KX News Trending Stories