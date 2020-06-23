Coronavirus
Trinity Health in Minot shifting back to normal

Minot’s Trinity Health FirstCare clinic is once again taking walk-in patients, no appointments needed.

Medical staff still ask that you wear a face covering of some sort when you’re inside the building.

If you do have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to get tested, that will still be available, but you’re asked to call the hospital to set up an appointment.

“We know a lot more about the coronavirus today than we did two months ago when we all shut down all our businesses and services like other places in Minot and now, just like everywhere else, we’re trying to get to where we can serve our patients better,” Vice President of Trinity Health Randy Schwan said.

