Trinity Health in need of surgical and N95 masks

Trinity Health is asking the community for help acquiring surgical and N95 masks to ensure they have plenty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we currently have an adequate supply of surgical and N95 masks, we anticipate shortages given national demand,” Trinity Health said in a Facebook post.

If you can assist, Trinity Health is asking you to email your information to Ward County Emergency Manager Jenn Wiechmann at jennifer.wiechmann@wardnd.com.

For groups and individuals willing to sew masks, Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts has fabric available free of charge at its store in Town & Country Mall.