Trinity Health is Promoting Better Life for Dakotan’s Dealing With Parkinson’s Disease

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trinity Health in Minot is helping to improve the lives of North Dakotan’s dealing with Parkinson’s Diseases.

It’s a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often including, nerve cell damage in the brain and according to midwestparkinsons.org, North Dakota has the 3rd highest incidence of Parkinson’s.

A possible reason being communities high in agriculture are more likely to be affected, but something as simple as physical activity can help pro-long the life of someone carrying the disease.


Trinity Health in Minot is now offering North Dakota’s first ever non-insurance based courses to help those in the community better understand just what activities need to be practiced.

“It could be easy things like even singing or handwriting skills right down to strengthening, balance work, cardiovascular exercise. So our goal is to give these individuals a good quality of life.” says Tanya Gillen, Excercise Physiologist, Trinity Health.

