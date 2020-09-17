Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Trinity Health, Minot Chamber produce ‘toolkit’ to help businesses navigate COVID-19 issues

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot area businesses looking for some guidance on enhancing protections for employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic now have a “toolkit” offering just such advice.

Produced by Trinity Health and the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce, the pdf document is called, “Safe At Work,” a general reference guide to help employers make informed decisions involving things such as social distancing, masks and other frequently asked questions.

Trinity Health President and CEO John Kutch says the document incorporates information from a variety of sources and is designed to let businesses know they are not alone in trying to deal with COVID-19.

Contained in the “toolkit” are key steps and practical advice, including a section titled “Six Steps to a Healthy Workplace.” Topics include the basics of screening, disinfection habits, employee testing, and what to do if an employee tests positive. Also included is medically accurate information about COVID-19.

“Safe at Work” is available on both the Trinity Health and Minot Chamber of Commerce websites.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Check It Out: Morton Mandan Public Library

Lincoln woman runs for a cause despite marathon cancellations

Why the sky is bluer during the winter

DOC PROSTITUTION ARREST

Thursday's Forecast: Slightly warmer with a light haze

NDC SEPT 17

DSU Football

Mandan Volleyball

Unanimous Supreme Court ruling over a family’s mineral royalties may affect millions of dollars still in court

Dr. Wynne on Colleges

Oil Rush Ministry

Softball Benefit

Velva Volleyball

Kidder County Football

Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Legislative Changes

Substitute Teachers

Amtrak Changes

Helping Voters

College Student Health

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss