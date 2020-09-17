Trinity Health, Minot Chamber produce ‘toolkit’ to help businesses navigate COVID-19 issues

Minot area businesses looking for some guidance on enhancing protections for employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic now have a “toolkit” offering just such advice.

Produced by Trinity Health and the Minot Area Chamber of Commerce, the pdf document is called, “Safe At Work,” a general reference guide to help employers make informed decisions involving things such as social distancing, masks and other frequently asked questions.

Trinity Health President and CEO John Kutch says the document incorporates information from a variety of sources and is designed to let businesses know they are not alone in trying to deal with COVID-19.

Contained in the “toolkit” are key steps and practical advice, including a section titled “Six Steps to a Healthy Workplace.” Topics include the basics of screening, disinfection habits, employee testing, and what to do if an employee tests positive. Also included is medically accurate information about COVID-19.

“Safe at Work” is available on both the Trinity Health and Minot Chamber of Commerce websites.