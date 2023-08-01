MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It looks like Trinity Health in Minot will fill some of its space with a bank.

Town and Country Credit Union and Trinity Health are partnering to share the building. The credit union will soon open in the atrium in the main hospital lobby.

Town and Country Vice President Ron Merritt says the new credit union will offer money services to visitors and people who work in the building, including checking and savings accounts, ATM access, as well as home and auto loans.

“Town and Country Credit Union is always looking for opportunities to benefit the community to add value to the members that they have and this is a great opportunity. There are already members of Town and Country Credit Union that are employees at Trinity uh and this will just add to that,” said Ron Merritt the vice president of Business Development Town and Country Credit Union.

“Trinity Health is Committed to community partnerships and collaboration and so as this new healthcare campus and medical district was designed. It was designed in mind to bring in community partnerships,” said Pam Hopkins, the vice president of Marketing and Communications at Trinity Health.

Merritt says they also plan to offer finance education for people. The credit union plans to open in the spring of next year.