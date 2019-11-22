Trinity Health: Post Pregnancy Complications

MINOT — According to a study through harvardbusinessreview.org, more than 700 women a year die from preventable complications related to post-pregnancy such as chest pains, shortness of breath, excessive bleeding and much more.

Trinity Health in Minot has begun an education program consisting of 16 modules of in-depth education to make sure its nurses are treating patients with proper care, as well as educating patients on post-pregnancy red flags and complications.

“Looking at the pregnant woman, looking at the neo-natal, looking at complications and what’s happening within their bodies and what’s changing so that our nurses will have all of that information and will have all of that education and we really thank the foundation for purchasing that for us,” said Deb Mcavoy, Nurse Manager for family birth center.