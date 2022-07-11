MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Being a first-time parent can be stressful but Trinity wants to help eliminate some of the stress.

Trinity Healthcare in Minot hosted a class called the Basics of Baby Care.

In this class, parents learned about everything you need to do once you bring your baby home.

Topics covered included sleep schedule, feeding and tips on how to keep them safe.

Instructors say these lessons are recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“The new parents in a room together, where they can ask questions and we really like it when a class is just kind of an open dialogue. Where they can ask questions freely, I mean any question is welcome, we love to just have dialogue and help them get the answers they’re looking for,” said Nurse Educator Danica Schaefer.

This class is offered monthly.

In the future, Trinity plans to add a class for siblings to help them with their newborn brother or sister.