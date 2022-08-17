MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A local hospital is finding a way to help those, who were once victims of strokes heal in a group setting.

Since 2013, Trinity Hospital has been providing those who have experienced a stroke to meet others with similar stories and heal together.

The hospital realized that the patients and their family members have a hard time after the stroke has occurred.

This support group was created to help those, who are recovering from a stroke, understand what is normal and what is not.

“This is the favorite part of my job because being able to come and have that one-on-one relationship with these folks is why I do this job because I can see the after-effects and I can see them make gains that maybe they can’t see,” said Trinity Health Stroke Coordinator, Jerilyn Alexander.

According to health.ND.gov, stroke is one of the leading causes of death in North Dakota.

Our state health officials say know your blood pressure numbers and visit with your health care provider about lifestyle changes to maintain healthy blood pressure levels.