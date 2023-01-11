MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Work on Trinity Health’s $520 million medical complex continues, despite the healthcare system rejecting the city council’s stipulations to receive $3 million in Magic Funds to complete the new trauma center.

Trinity’s board requested $2.6 million for emergency trauma center equipment and $370,000 for ER construction.

The council responded with stipulations to receive the $3 million which Randy Schwan, the vice president of Trinity Health, said the board would take under advisement.

Trinity Health ultimately rejected the council’s offer in a letter to the city on December 28 stating, “After careful deliberation, the Board of Directors respectfully declines the offer made by the City Council.”

Council members were wary about Trinity’s offer to begin with, citing the effect that Trinity’s proposal would have on the MAGIC Fund and its qualification under the primary sector category.

“Obviously they have a job to do to promote economic development in the region. But also, to safeguard assets of the city, and make sure they are doing what’s best for the citizens in the community as well,” said David Lakefield, the finance director for the City of Minot.

Trinity reports the project is still on track financially. Plans to slowly start moving into the new center are set for April.