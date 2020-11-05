Trinity Health sharply limits hospital visitation due to community growth in COVID-19 positives

With active COVID-19 cases rising in Ward County, Trinity Health has further reduced Trinity Hospital visitation rules.

Under the stricter guidelines taking effect Friday, November 6, no visitors will be allowed at the hospital except in the following circumstances:

Pediatric and newborn intensive care units – limit two parents or legal guardians

– limit two parents or legal guardians Family Birth Center – limit one support person and must be same individual the entire time

– limit one support person and must be same individual the entire time End-of-life care – limit three visitors; pre-approval required for visits by minor children

Also, no one will be allowed to visit patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, with the following exceptions:

COVID-positive pediatric patients – limit one parent or legal guardian

– limit one parent or legal guardian COVID-positive maternity patients with newborn – limit one support person

– limit one support person COVID-positive end-of-life – pre-approval required for all visits

Patients visiting the hospital for an outpatient procedure, emergency visit, or same-day surgery appointment will be allowed one adult companion, who must remain in the patient’s room. Patients requiring a home caregiver will be allowed one visitor at the time of discharge for care training.

All visitors will be screened when entering the hospital and anyone with symptoms or who is COVID-positive will be barred from visiting.

A mask or face covering is required throughout a person’s visit. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.