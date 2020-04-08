Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Trinity Health: Minot Staff update and COVID-19 hospitalizations

Local News

There were a total of eight patients hospitalized at Trinity. On Tuesday, Randy Schwan, Vice President of Trinity, gave an update. He says two remain in the hospital, five have been discharged and one is not recovering.

A hospital staff member has tested positive after a shift of work last week. 

“We went back 48 hours in their work week, started looking at the contacts they had made with patients and staff and are working that out with the Department of Health. We will be contacting a couple of patients who were in-patients on that unit. We have not had to quarantine any staff as a result of that,” Schwan said.

Schwan went on to explain how COVID and non-COVID patients are kept separate. 

The positive patients are in isolation and have a dedicated team who takes care of them. 
The staff are not allowed to leave the room and have their medical supplies brought to them .

“We obviously use systems to support all patients. If the need is for a patient like a COVID positive patient to be taken to radiology, for example, they are draped and masked appropriately and the team is also donned with appropriate gear and they move to that region,” Schwan added.

Forty-nine Trinity staff members are starting to go back to work after quarantining in their home after testing negative for COVID-19.

