Trinity Health to hold free skin cancer screenings

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States and as summertime usually means more time outside and in the sun — are you making sure you are staying safe with your skin?

Trinity Health is hosting a free Melanoma and skin cancer screening for the public. Nurse Practioner Ann Welch said it’s important to have a full-body exam once a year to catch anything suspicious.

“To look at your moles. Here in dermatology I get the advantage of having a dermatoscopy, so I get to magnify moles and look at specific patterns to help determine if that’s a mole that should be biopsied to rule out melanoma or not,” Welch said.

The screening is next Wednesday, June 30. Appointments are required and available by calling 701-857-3535. Minors under 18 must have a parent or adult with them.