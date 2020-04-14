Trinity Health VP: 50% revenue loss due to reduced surgeries, clinic visits; won’t affect new hospital construction

On Tuesday, Trinity Vice President Randy Schwan gave an update on furloughed staff. Nearly 350 employees are being furloughed in Minot and rural-area clinics. 

The hospital has reduced the number of surgeries and clinic visits to stop the spread of COVID-19. Schwan said this has resulted in a 50 percent loss of revenue, which is essentially why the decision to furlough was made.

Staff will still be able to receive their health benefits. He also said all departments were affected by the furlough. 

“We furloughed the staff that we needed to furlough that were not needed for the task at hand today. Doesn’t mean they’re non-essential. Every member of our team is essential. That’s how we see that,” Schwan said.

Schwan said the loss of revenue will not affect construction of the new Trinity hospital.

